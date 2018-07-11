More than $47M going to states to help veterans find jobs - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

More than $47M going to states to help veterans find jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The federal government has awarded grants totaling more than $47 million to help homeless veterans find jobs.

Recipients in Tennessee were awarded more than $906,000, Kentucky awards totaled almost $775,000 and West Virginia will receive $165,000.

The Labor Department announced the funding Monday. The grants are awarded to state and local workforce investment boards, local public agencies and nonprofit organizations, tribal governments and faith-based and community organizations.

The agency said homeless veterans may receive occupational skills training, apprenticeship opportunities and on-the-job training, as well as job search and placement assistance.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly