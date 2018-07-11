More than $47M going to states to help veterans find jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The federal government has awarded grants totaling more than $47 million to help homeless veterans find jobs.
Recipients in Tennessee were awarded more than $906,000, Kentucky awards totaled almost $775,000 and West Virginia will receive $165,000.
The Labor Department announced the funding Monday. The grants are awarded to state and local workforce investment boards, local public agencies and nonprofit organizations, tribal governments and faith-based and community organizations.
The agency said homeless veterans may receive occupational skills training, apprenticeship opportunities and on-the-job training, as well as job search and placement assistance.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
