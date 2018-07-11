Border Protection says NYC mayor crossed border illegally

By COLLEEN LONG
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio City and his security detail violated both Mexican and U.S. immigration laws by crossing the border on foot during a visit near El Paso, Texas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection alleges in a letter obtained by The Associated Press.
The mayor's office flatly denied the allegation.
De Blasio, a fierce critic of the Trump administration's immigration policies, went to the Texas border with about 20 other mayors from around the country on June 21, the day after President Donald Trump signed an order stopping family separations at the border.
More than 2,300 families were separated as a result of the administration's zero-tolerance policy, which criminally prosecutes anyone caught crossing illegally. The mayors said Trump had failed to address a humanitarian crisis of his own making.
De Blasio went to a holding facility for immigrant children but was denied entry. He then went to Mexico and crossed into the U.S. to get a view of the facility. The New York Police Department runs de Blasio's security detail.
According to the letter, a uniformed Border Patrol agent noticed a group on the Rio Grande River flood plain south of the Tornillo, Texas, Port of Entry, taking photos of the holding facility. The agent asked if anyone from Border Patrol or public affairs was there to authorize their presence. A New York Police Department inspector said no, according to the letter, and when the agent asked the group how they arrived, they pointed to Mexico.
The agent told them they'd crossed the border illegally and asked them to remain there while he got a supervisor and took them to an official crossing for an inspection per federal law, according to the letter. But the group disregarded the order and drove back to Mexico, according to the letter.
De Blasio spokesman Eric Phillips said the group did nothing illegal and had approval to be there.
"The mayor crossed the border with the direct approval and under the supervision of the border patrol supervisor at this port of entry," Phillips said in an email Tuesday night to the AP. "Any suggestion otherwise is a flat-out lie and an obvious attempt by someone to attack the Mayor because of his advocacy for families being ripped apart at the border by the Trump Administration."
A spokesman for the Border Protection had no comment.
The letter was sent June 25 by Aaron Hull, the chief patrol agent for the Border Patrol's El Paso Sector to New York Police Department Commissioner James O'Neill.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Jury selection is expected to wrap up Wednesday in the trial of one of the men accused in a race-related slaying of a motorist.Full Story >
Jury selection is expected to wrap up Wednesday in the trial of one of the men accused in a race-related slaying of a motorist.Full Story >
The man accused of fatally shooting two women in the head, including a blind one he held hostage during a SWAT standoff and firing at law enforcement officers faces a multi-count indictment but has avoided the death penalty.Full Story >
The man accused of fatally shooting two women in the head, including a blind one he held hostage during a SWAT standoff and firing at law enforcement officers faces a multi-count indictment but has avoided the death penalty.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
People in Middletown are fighting to keep the old Poasttown Elementary School -- known for being historic and for allegedly being haunted -- up and running.Full Story >
People in Middletown are fighting to keep the old Poasttown Elementary School -- known for being historic and for allegedly being haunted -- up and running.Full Story >
People who live on Dorsey Street in Mount Auburn say they love their quiet area, beautiful homes, and fantastic views of the city. But neighbors say teen crooks ransacked a few homes July 5.Full Story >
People who live on Dorsey Street in Mount Auburn say they love their quiet area, beautiful homes, and fantastic views of the city. But neighbors say teen crooks ransacked a few homes July 5.Full Story >
Solidly conservative. Politically connected. That's how Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, is described.Full Story >
Solidly conservative. Politically connected. That's how Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, is described.Full Story >
Solidly conservative. Politically connected. That's how Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, is described.Full Story >
Solidly conservative. Politically connected. That's how Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, is described.Full Story >
Solidly conservative. Politically connected. That's how Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, is described.Full Story >
Solidly conservative. Politically connected. That's how Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, is described.Full Story >
It didn't take long for television networks covering President Donald Trump's Supreme Court selection to switch from deciphering a mystery to setting up battle stationsFull Story >
It didn't take long for television networks covering President Donald Trump's Supreme Court selection to switch from deciphering a mystery to setting up battle stationsFull Story >
A light-rail train hit a car that drove past crossing arms in San Jose, killing two menFull Story >
A light-rail train hit a car that drove past crossing arms in San Jose, killing two menFull Story >
Hours ahead of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court announcement, senators who will judge his nominee are already digging in for what one calls a "nose-biting, ear-pulling" confirmation fight.Full Story >
Hours ahead of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court announcement, senators who will judge his nominee are already digging in for what one calls a "nose-biting, ear-pulling" confirmation fight.Full Story >
Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, has been released on bail on Monday while fighting sex crime accusations that now include a third woman.Full Story >
Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, has been released on bail on Monday while fighting sex crime accusations that now include a third woman.Full Story >
Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, has been released on bail on Monday while fighting sex crime accusations that now include a third woman.Full Story >
Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, has been released on bail on Monday while fighting sex crime accusations that now include a third woman.Full Story >