Elementary school roof collapses in fire

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) - A roof at an Ohio elementary school has collapsed in a fire, leading officials to look into alternative options for its more than 300 students ahead of the fall semester.
Fire officials say the blaze broke out at Fernway Elementary School in Shaker Heights around 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Fire Chief Patrick Sweeny says workers were doing maintenance on the roof at the time, but it's unclear if their work is connected to the fire.
Employees who were inside the building safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.
Sweeny says the school has sustained heavy damage, and it may not be able to reopen by the first day of classes Aug. 22.
Mayor David Weiss says the city will work to reopen the school as soon as possible.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
