Jury selection to wrap up as murder trial starts in race-related killing

Jamie Urton accidentally hit a 4-year-old boy with his car on Kenton Street in March 2017. He was beaten, shot and killed, authorities say. (FOX19 NOW/file)

Jury selection is expected to wrap up Wednesday in the trial of one of the men accused in a race-related slaying of a motorist.

Deonte Baber, 26, is charged with murder in the March 2017 death of Jamie Urton, 44, on Kenton Street in Walnut Hills.

Urton was beaten, shot and killed after he accidentally hit a young boy with his car.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters has said Baber "should rot in jail" and called the shooting “profoundly disgusting.

Evidence, he said, shows the crime was racially motivated.

Urton, an employee for the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, was driving to work when he accidentally hit the 4-year old child and pulled over to check on him.

The boy was not seriously hurt.

But his father, Jamall Killings, 26, immediately went to the car and beat Urton up, knocking him semi-unconscious, Deters has said.

Baber came out with a gun and yelled at Urton's passenger, telling him "Get out of here, you're black," according to Deters.

Then Baber opened fire, shooting his gun five times. Urton was shot once and bled to death, Deters said.

Killings also was charged with murder and is awaiting trial. It's scheduled to begin later this month, July 23.

Even though didn't pull the trigger on the gun that killed Urton, he is complicit in the murder, according to Deters.

"He's the one who opened the door, he's the one who started it. He probably rendered (Urton) unconscious," Deters said in a press conference about the case last year.

Video shot by a private citizen captured the slaying and is expected to be played publicly for the first time during the trial.

911 calls caught the aftermath of the shooting. A man who is alleged to be Killings can be heard admitting to shooting the driver, according to a recording of the call.

"I took care of dude. I killed him. He’s dead. He dead. The dude that hit you by the car. He dead. I killed him. I’m serious he’s dead. The dude that him you with the car… I killed him," the man said, apparently addressing the boy.

The man on the call also can be heard comforting the injured child by telling him:

"You hear me? He dead. I killed him. He dead. You good," the man said on the recording.

"Your daddy got you. You know I love you, don't you? I'm here with you. I love you, baby."

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.