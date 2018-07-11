Golden Alert issued for missing NKY man, 79

A Golden Alert was issued early Wednesday for a suicidal 79-year-old northern Kentucky man who went missing Tuesday.

Thomas Combs was last seen on Catawba Road in Falmouth, authorities said. He is believed to have left in a grey 2001 Nissan Sentra with expired Virginia license plates.

In addition to being suicidal, Combs has multiple medical issues that need regular medication, authorities said. He did not take any with him.

He is 5'7, 170 pounds and has balding gray hair.

It's not clear what type of clothing he wore when he vanished.

Anyone with information on Combs or his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

