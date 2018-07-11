Book reveals new insights in Ryan Widmer 'bathtub murder' case

Ryan Widmer's prison mug shot. He is serving 15 years to life. (Photo: Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction)

Ryan Widmer reacts to the jury finding him guilty of murder in his wife's death in his first trial in 2009. (FOX19 NOW/file)

The untold story of the Ryan Widmer "bathtub murder”--and some unexplored clues--are revealed in a new book out Sunday, Submerged: Ryan Widmer, his drowned bride and the justice system.

Submerged details - for the first time and just before the 10th anniversary of the case - Widmer’s account of the night his wife of just four months, Sarah, died, Aug. 11, 2008.

Ryan Widmer found guilty of murder in wife's bathtub death

The book includes a surprising revelation about Sarah that was never explored during Widmer’s three trials in Warren County.

Author Janice (Morse) Hisle, who covered the case during her 15 years as a Cincinnati Enquirer reporter, discovered a long-forgotten document, Ryan’s notes on the case prepared for his lawyers, that says Sarah exhibited a peculiar behavior, including the night she drowned. She walked on her tippy toes.

That behavior could be linked to a neurological disorder or other condition, medical resources say.

But no tests were done to rule out several suspected disorders.

Warren County prosecutors decline to release Sarah’s DNA for testing, an issue that Widmer’s lawyer is still fighting in appeals and could come up again now in light of the book's release.

His lawyer has argued the case had an egregious example of testimony involving "junk sceience." She also contends the bathtub Sarah died was illegally seized.

A federal district court magistrate judge has ruled against Widmer, saying his objections lacked merit and any further appeal would be frivolous.

If appeals fail, Widmer, who is now 37, will remain locked up at least until his first possible parole date, July 2025.

He is serving 15 years to life in prison.

Even though a Warren County jury convicted Ryan of murder in 2011, jurors never agreed on a scenario that fit all the evidence; nor did they settle on a reason why Widmer would have killed his wife of four months.

The book is based on fresh interviews with more than two dozen people, including Hisle's jailhouse visits with Ryan Widmer throughout 2017; 6,000 pages of trial transcripts; Hisle’s personal recollections of the trials, thousands of previously undisclosed documents such as Ryan’s personal journal, his lawyers’ files and more than a thousand pages of police investigative records.

The book, published by former Enquirer columnist Peter Bronson’s company, Chilidog Press, is available at www.janicehisle.com.

Hisle declines to say if she thinks Ryan Widmer killed his wife or not.

She said she encourages readers to reach their own conclusions about the case.

Warren County Prosecutor Dave Forrnshell did not respond Friday to requests for comment via email and text.

We also reached out to Sarah Widmer's mother but did not hear back.

Warren County Coroner Russell Uptegrove declined comment.

Ryan Widmer's father, Gary Widmer, and lawyers are expected to attend her book launch event 5 p.m. Sunday at a private home in Indian Hill.

Hisle said Sarah Widmer's family, the Warren County Prosecutor's Office and Warren County Coroner Russell Uptegrove either declined to talk to her as she researched her book or did not respond to her requests.

Two of FOX19 NOW's legal analysts are among those who praised the book in testimonials for it:

"Janice Hisle knows more about the Widmer case than just about anyone else. She has captured the essence of the case and all of its in's and out's. Submerged is an easy read and a real page-turner.” –Mike Allen, legal analyst and former Hamilton County prosecutor

“Janice’s writing perfectly captures the emotions we were feeling when all of this was happening. Even though I lived the story, I could not put it down.”—Gary Widmer, father of Ryan Widmer

“Out of this world! Filled with unique insights, meticulously researched. Janice Hisle has successfully made the transition from excellent courtroom-drama reporter to riveting true-crime writer.” —Mark Krumbein, criminal defense attorney and legal analyst

“I’m happy that the whole story is finally being told—and some new facts might make people think twice.”—Dana Kist, friend of Sarah and Ryan

“Among all the reporters who covered the Widmer case, Janice was the best-informed, most inquisitive, most persistent and definitely the most aware of all of the subtleties of a case that had many layers.” —Charlie H. Rittgers, Ryan Widmer’s first lawyer

