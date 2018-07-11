Husband finds wife, alleged lover dead of carbon monoxide poisoning

Authorities say the incident is under investigation but appears to be an accident. (Source: Raycom Media, File)

NEWARK, NJ (RNN) – Police are investigating after a New Jersey woman and her mechanic, alleged to have been her lover, were found dead of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Kahali Johnson says he returned home Monday night to a strong odor of gas in his Newark, NJ, apartment.

When an alarm went off, he went to investigate and found the bodies of a woman and a man in the garage near a running car, according to WABC.

Johnson identified the woman as his wife, Tameka Hargrave, and the man as her mechanic.

"As I tried to step to open the last garage door, I see the mechanic; he's laid out," Johnson told WABC. "She's just a few feet away; she's laid out. And pretty much I had to call 911, because at this time – with that level of emissions – I knew that they were gone."

Notably, law enforcement sources believe the mechanic was also Hargrave’s lover, WNBC reports. They say the two were having sex in a car in the garage when they were both killed by carbon monoxide poisoning.

The sources allege Hargrave was paying for the work on her car by having sex with the mechanic, according to WNBC.

Authorities say the incident is under investigation but appears to be an accident.

Johnson told WABC he blames the apartment complex.

"Basically, she died because of carbon monoxide," he said. "They do not have adequate alarm systems because if there had been an alarm in that garage, people would have been alerted to the fact that it was going on."

Firefighters evacuated the building to protect other residents, according to NJ Advance Media. One person was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

