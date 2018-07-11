Federer stunned in Wimbledon QF; Nadal, Djokovic, Isner win

This week, Cincinnati will launch new technology to provide critical information to first responders when calls are made from cell phones and landlines following the tragic death of Kyle Plush.Full Story >
An escape room just for kids and their families is now open right here in the Tri-State.Full Story >
Some Kentuckians will now have an easier path to southeast Indiana.Full Story >
A 15-year-old girl has died from injuries she suffered in a motorcycle crash that also killed her uncle.Full Story >
Porn star Stormy Daniels has been arrested at a Columbus strip club on a charge of letting patrons touch her, her lawyer said in a series of tweets overnight.Full Story >
A woman who survived a plane crash in Alaska says she's thankful to be aliveFull Story >
As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'Full Story >
Reunions between immigrant parents, children mixed with joy, trauma of kids being taken from themFull Story >
Under fire for his warm embrace of Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump jolted a NATO summit by turning a harsh spotlight on Germany's ties to Russia while questioning the value of a military alliance that has defined decades of American foreign policy.Full Story >
The new acting chief of the Environmental Protection Agency is defending his past lobbying work with the coal industry as he addresses agency employees roiled by months of ethics allegations against former Administrator Scott PruittFull Story >
The city of Annapolis will hold a benefit concert featuring Maryland-based rockers Good Charlotte to honor the five Capital Gazette employees killed in an attack in their newsroomFull Story >
President Donald Trump is claiming a pipeline project has made Germany "totally controlled" by and "captive to Russia" during a combative breakfast that kicked off what was already expected to be a fraught NATO summitFull Story >
A baby porcupine is the first of its species to be born at Brookfield ZooFull Story >
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh plunges into his confirmation battle on Capitol HillFull Story >
