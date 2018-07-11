Police: Driver fell asleep in West End crash

A vehicle hit a pedestrian and pole at Central Parkway and Linn Street in the West End Wednesday morning. (FOX19 NOW/Jordan Vilines)

A motorist fell asleep behind the wheel just before a crash in the West End Wednesday morning, according to Cincinnati police and fire officials.

Crews responded to a report of a vehicle into a pole with the motorist trapped inside and a pedestrian struck about 7:15 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle suffered broken bones but is expected to recover, police said at the scene.

The pedestrian, a woman, was walking by when she was injured by the flying debris, they said.

Northbound Central Parkway remains closed.

1 car struck a pole at Central Pkwy. & Linn St. Driver apparently fell asleep behind wheel. Driver extracated by @CincyFireEMS & transported to UCMC w/ minor injuries. 1 pedestrian hit by debris, minor injuries. Northbound Central Pkwy. temporarily shut down for cleanup. pic.twitter.com/CsrsAsvDDt — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) July 11, 2018

