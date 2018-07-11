Trump administration slashes 'Obamacare' sign-up assistance - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

WASHINGTON (AP) - For the second time in days, the Trump administration is taking action to undercut the Obama-era Affordable Care Act.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on Tuesday announced steep funding cuts for sign-up assistance through state-based programs called "navigators."

Financing for the 2019 enrollment season is being cut to $10 million from $36 million. The program was also cut last year.

CMS Administrator Seema Verma says the navigators just aren't cost effective. New Jersey Democratic Rep. Frank Pallone called the cuts more "sabotage" from the administration.

Last weekend, the administration announced it is freezing payments by an ACA program meant to stabilize premiums.

But despite President Donald Trump's disdain for "Obamacare," enrollment for subsidized private coverage has been fairly steady, with about 10 million people currently signed up.

