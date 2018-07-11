Riding lawnmower plunges off cliff; man killed

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a man riding a lawn tractor in Ohio has plunged 50 feet off a cliff and died.
The (Elyria) Chronicle-Telegram reports the Elyria Fire Department in northeast Ohio received a call about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday for a man in the Black River. Rescuers rappelled down the cliff and found a woman holding the man up in chest-deep water.
Officials say the 61-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was removed in a boat.
The man's name wasn't immediately released.
The 55-year-old woman was placed in a harness and hoisted out of the ravine. Officials say she wasn't injured.
