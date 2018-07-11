Singer John Mellencamp awarded Woody Guthrie Prize

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Rocker John Mellencamp has been awarded the Woody Guthrie Prize.
The Woody Guthrie Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, announced Wednesday that Mellencamp will be presented with the award during an Aug. 30 ceremony. He is the fifth recipient.
The annual prize is given to an artist who best exemplifies the spirit and life work of Woody Guthrie by speaking for the less fortunate and serving as a positive force for social change.
The center says in a news release that Mellencamp, like Guthrie, "has used his artistic gifts to spread a positive message of hope, equality and freedom."
Mellencamp is an Indiana native and a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. His latest album, "Sad Clowns and Hillbillies," includes the song "My Soul's Got Wings," with lyrics written by Guthrie and music by Mellencamp.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The 70th Emmy Awards nominees will be announced at 11:25 a.m. ET Thursday morning.Full Story >
The 70th Emmy Awards nominees will be announced at 11:25 a.m. ET Thursday morning.Full Story >
A woman who survived a plane crash in Alaska says she's thankful to be aliveFull Story >
A woman who survived a plane crash in Alaska says she's thankful to be aliveFull Story >
As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'Full Story >
As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'Full Story >
Reunions between immigrant parents, children mixed with joy, trauma of kids being taken from themFull Story >
Reunions between immigrant parents, children mixed with joy, trauma of kids being taken from themFull Story >
Under fire for his warm embrace of Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump jolted a NATO summit by turning a harsh spotlight on Germany's ties to Russia while questioning the value of a military alliance that has defined decades of American foreign policy.Full Story >
Under fire for his warm embrace of Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump jolted a NATO summit by turning a harsh spotlight on Germany's ties to Russia while questioning the value of a military alliance that has defined decades of American foreign policy.Full Story >
Under fire for his warm embrace of Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump jolted a NATO summit by turning a harsh spotlight on Germany's ties to Russia while questioning the value of a military alliance that has defined decades of American foreign policy.Full Story >
Under fire for his warm embrace of Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump jolted a NATO summit by turning a harsh spotlight on Germany's ties to Russia while questioning the value of a military alliance that has defined decades of American foreign policy.Full Story >
The new acting chief of the Environmental Protection Agency is defending his past lobbying work with the coal industry as he addresses agency employees roiled by months of ethics allegations against former Administrator Scott PruittFull Story >
The new acting chief of the Environmental Protection Agency is defending his past lobbying work with the coal industry as he addresses agency employees roiled by months of ethics allegations against former Administrator Scott PruittFull Story >
The city of Annapolis will hold a benefit concert featuring Maryland-based rockers Good Charlotte to honor the five Capital Gazette employees killed in an attack in their newsroomFull Story >
The city of Annapolis will hold a benefit concert featuring Maryland-based rockers Good Charlotte to honor the five Capital Gazette employees killed in an attack in their newsroomFull Story >
President Donald Trump is claiming a pipeline project has made Germany "totally controlled" by and "captive to Russia" during a combative breakfast that kicked off what was already expected to be a fraught NATO summitFull Story >
President Donald Trump is claiming a pipeline project has made Germany "totally controlled" by and "captive to Russia" during a combative breakfast that kicked off what was already expected to be a fraught NATO summitFull Story >
A baby porcupine is the first of its species to be born at Brookfield ZooFull Story >
A baby porcupine is the first of its species to be born at Brookfield ZooFull Story >
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh plunges into his confirmation battle on Capitol HillFull Story >
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh plunges into his confirmation battle on Capitol HillFull Story >