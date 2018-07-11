New ferry will connect Boone County to southeast Indiana

A new ferry connecting Rabbit Hash and Rising Sun is being christened Thursday. (WXIX)

A new ferry will connect Boone County, Kentucky to southeast Indiana in August (FOX19 NOW)

Some Kentuckians will now have an easier path to southeast Indiana.

A new ferry will connect Boone County to Rising Sun, launching from Rabbit Hash and will dock minutes from Rising Star Casino Resort, officials say.

The ferry is set to launch in early August and will operate every 15 minutes.

Sunday through Thursday it will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Hours will be 8 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

The boat will hold 10 vehicles per ride. Officials say the rides will cost $5 for one-way and $8 for round-trip. There will also be monthly passes available.

Currently, officials say the drive from Boone County to southeast Indiana is an hour. They say this ferry will shorten the drive to 'a few minutes.'

The dock on the Kentucky side will be near the Rabbit Hash General Store on Route 18.

Thursday morning, Boone County and Rabbit Hash officials will gather with Full House Resorts CEO Dan Lee to reveal the name and christen the new ferry.

That christening will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Rising Sun Boat Ramp at the intersection of Plum Street and South Front Street.

