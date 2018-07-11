Docs back DeWine after he commits to keep Medicaid expansion

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's largest organization of doctors is backing Attorney General Mike DeWine for governor after the Republican committed to keep, but improve, Medicaid expansion.

The Ohio State Medical Association PAC cited DeWine's Medicaid stance in its Wednesday endorsement. It also likes DeWine's commitment to increasing treatment options for opioid addiction, lowering prescription costs and reducing physicians' administrative burdens.

Democrats leaped on DeWine's support of the expansion as a reversal, citing his statements failing to support it and primary ads in which he attacked it.

Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) was one of the expansion's earliest Republican advocates. He's indicated his endorsement of DeWine will hinge on assurances he'll support the low-income health insurance program.

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Richard Cordray has used his support of the expansion to appeal to Kasich supporters.

