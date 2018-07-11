Attorney: Government can't appeal Rand attacker's sentence

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - An attorney for a man who tackled U.S. Sen. Rand Paul at his Kentucky home says the government has no legal right to appeal his client's 30-day sentence.

The Bowling Green Daily News reports Rene Boucher's attorney argued in a motion Friday that the federal government waived its right to appeal and agreed that any sentence imposed by the judge would be appropriate.

Prosecutors had sought a 21-month sentence for Boucher, who pleaded guilty to assaulting a member of Congress.

U.S. Special Attorney Bradley Shepard filed a motion to appeal the sentence to the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Police say Boucher assaulted Paul while he was doing yard work on Nov. 3.

Some of Paul's ribs were broken in the attack. The senator has said 21 months would've been "the appropriate punishment."

Information from: Daily News, http://www.bgdailynews.com

