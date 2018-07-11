Indiana officials report first death in latest hep A outbreak

INDIANAPOLIS, KY (WAVE) – One person in Indiana has died as a result of a hepatitis A outbreak spanning several states.

The Indiana State Department of Health made the announcement on Wednesday, but could not release the name of the patient due to privacy laws.

The hep A outbreak has caused nearly 4,000 illnesses in 10 states and resulted in multiple deaths nationwide, according to ISDH.

The department also reported 214 outbreak-related hep A cases have been confirmed in Indiana since 2017. The state typically sees around 20 cases in a year.

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus. It can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months. Though rare, death could be a result if the illness is left untreated.

The symptoms of hepatitis A include:

Fever

Fatigue

Loss of appetite

Nausea

Vomiting

Abdominal pain

Dark urine

Clay-colored stools

Joint pain

Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes)

Anyone who may have been exposed should visit www.cdc.gov/hepatitis/hav for more information.

Indiana law has required school-aged children to receive the hepatitis A vaccine for school admission since 2014, according to ISDH. The vaccine is available at a number of health care providers and pharmacies throughout Indiana and Kentucky.

