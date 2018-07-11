Utah: No change to plans for Medicaid with work requirement

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Utah officials aren't making any changes to their plans to expand Medicaid and institute a work requirement, despite a federal judge halting a similar effort in Kentucky last month.
State Medicaid Director Nathan Checketts said Wednesday the state officials were awaiting approval for the proposal from the federal government and wouldn't change course unless it directed them to do so.
A federal judge in Washington last month halted Kentucky's first-in-the-nation experiment with Medicaid work requirements. The judge said officials didn't appropriately consider how the requirements could cause tens of thousands of people to lose coverage.
Utah officials have pushed for the federal government to give them a final answer on its Medicaid plans by November, when voters weigh in on an alternative plan that expands Medicaid more broadly and does not include a work requirement.
