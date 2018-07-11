WATCH: Restaurant workers take down knife-wielding robbery suspect

Jerry Evans Madril, 20, has been arrested on charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and burglary. (Source: South Tucson Police Department)

The co-owner of Mi Nidito Restaurant in South Tucson shows off the stabs wounds he received while stopping a robbery suspect on Wednesday. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Two people were stabbed while stopping a robbery at a landmark in South Tucson Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The South Tucson Police Department said it happened around 1:30 p.m. at Mi Nidito Restaurant on South 4th Avenue.

Officers said Jerry Evans Madril, armed with a knife, entered the restaurant and demanded money.

Workers in the store were not intimidated and fought back.

"He was outnumbered with the knife," said Manny Olguin, a worker at Mi Nidito. "You could see it was a little box cutter. It wasn't a big machete or nothing."

The employees subdued Madril and held him until police arrived.

"We all had him on the floor and I could feel my leg scratching," Olguin said. "I was like, 'he's cutting me. He's cutting me.' I got 16 stitches."

South Tucson Police Public Information Officer Bryce Gardner tells you all you need to know about the stabbing incident at Mi Nidito this afternoon. Call came in at 1:34 pic.twitter.com/Os1YI67SuI — Michael Colaianni (@TNNColaianni) July 11, 2018

Olguin said he can't understand how someone could put so many lives at risk.

"We all go through hard times, you know," he said. "But you don't have to go threaten to kill somebody and bring violence. Violence doesn't solve anything."

Olguin had minor knife wounds on his leg while another employee was slashed in the torso. Both are expected to make a full recovery.

"I'm alive," Olguin said. "We're okay. I can walk."

The 20-year-old Madril, who suffered minor injures, is facing charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and burglary.

According to records from the Arizona Department of Corrections, this isn't Madril's first run-in with law enforcement.

In 2012, he served time for attempted arson and attempted assault. Four years later, Madril was sentenced for criminal damage and attempted robbery.

While in prison, Madril was disciplined for drug possession, disruption and disobeying orders.

