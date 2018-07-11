Police: 4-month-old in hospital with brain injury, father being questioned

Maderia police have charged a 19-year-old with obstruction of official business. The circumstances around how his 4-month-old daughter may have been injured have not been released.

Court records show the child was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital in critical condition with a "significant brain injury." Police say when they questioned Chandler Johns about the baby's injuries, he told them he was not at the home in the 7000 block of Osceola Drive.

Police said the story changed when they questioned him again and that he admitted to being home with the child, claiming the baby fell off the bed that was about two feet high onto a carpeted floor.

Johns is in jail on a $100,000 bond.

The 19-year-old had several juvenile warrants for alcohol consumption and marijuana. He was picked up Tuesday evening along Miami Avenue.

