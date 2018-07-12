2 men who hop train call 911 when train speeds up

DOYLESTOWN, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say two men who hopped aboard the outside of a slow-moving train in Ohio called 911 for help after the train gained speed and they couldn't jump off safely.
WEWS-TV reports the Wayne County Sheriff's Office says the train traveled roughly 60 miles (96.6 kilometers) from Willard in Huron County to Wayne County on Tuesday before CSX was alerted and the train stopped at a crossing. A sheriff's official says the men then got off, but were found and arrested on trespassing charges.
Authorities say the men had hung onto the side of the train while it traveled at speeds of up to 50 mph.
When the dispatcher asked what they were doing on the train, one of the men said it was "better than walking."
Information from: WEWS-TV, http://www.newsnet5.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
This week, Cincinnati will launch new technology to provide critical information to first responders when calls are made from cell phones and landlines following the tragic death of Kyle Plush.Full Story >
This week, Cincinnati will launch new technology to provide critical information to first responders when calls are made from cell phones and landlines following the tragic death of Kyle Plush.Full Story >
An escape room just for kids and their families is now open right here in the Tri-State.Full Story >
An escape room just for kids and their families is now open right here in the Tri-State.Full Story >
Some Kentuckians will now have an easier path to southeast Indiana.Full Story >
Some Kentuckians will now have an easier path to southeast Indiana.Full Story >
A 15-year-old girl has died from injuries she suffered in a motorcycle crash that also killed her uncle.Full Story >
A 15-year-old girl has died from injuries she suffered in a motorcycle crash that also killed her uncle.Full Story >
Porn star Stormy Daniels has been arrested at a Columbus strip club on a charge of letting patrons touch her, her lawyer said in a series of tweets overnight.Full Story >
Porn star Stormy Daniels has been arrested at a Columbus strip club on a charge of letting patrons touch her, her lawyer said in a series of tweets overnight.Full Story >