Former model Pleads guilty in murder-for-hire plot

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (AP) - A former model accused of trying to hire a hit man to kill the mother of her two stepdaughters has pleaded guilty in Ohio to conspiracy to commit aggravated murder and been sentenced to five years in prison.
The Columbus Dispatch reports Tara Lambert (also known as Tara Arbogast) entered the plea Wednesday in Pickaway County.
Prosecutors say Lambert provided a $125 down payment to a hit man who was actually an undercover police detective.
The 35-year-old Ashville woman was sentenced to seven years in prison on the charge in 2016. An appeals court overturned that conviction last year.
The appeals court said there was an error in the original indictment. She will get credit for time served from the earlier conviction.
A message was left for Lambert's attorney.
Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
This week, Cincinnati will launch new technology to provide critical information to first responders when calls are made from cell phones and landlines following the tragic death of Kyle Plush.Full Story >
This week, Cincinnati will launch new technology to provide critical information to first responders when calls are made from cell phones and landlines following the tragic death of Kyle Plush.Full Story >
An escape room just for kids and their families is now open right here in the Tri-State.Full Story >
An escape room just for kids and their families is now open right here in the Tri-State.Full Story >
Some Kentuckians will now have an easier path to southeast Indiana.Full Story >
Some Kentuckians will now have an easier path to southeast Indiana.Full Story >
A 15-year-old girl has died from injuries she suffered in a motorcycle crash that also killed her uncle.Full Story >
A 15-year-old girl has died from injuries she suffered in a motorcycle crash that also killed her uncle.Full Story >
Porn star Stormy Daniels has been arrested at a Columbus strip club on a charge of letting patrons touch her, her lawyer said in a series of tweets overnight.Full Story >
Porn star Stormy Daniels has been arrested at a Columbus strip club on a charge of letting patrons touch her, her lawyer said in a series of tweets overnight.Full Story >