Thousands to rally in Ohio for solution to pension crisis

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Organizers say they're expecting thousands of workers and retirees to descend on Ohio's capital to push for solving the nation's burgeoning pension crisis.
The rally at the Ohio Statehouse on Thursday takes place a day ahead of a congressional field hearing on the issue. The Friday hearing is the fifth meeting of the House and Senate Joint Select Committee on Pensions.
Its creation was pushed by U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat from Ohio. The state's other senator, Republican Rob Portman, also plans to attend the committee's meeting.
At issue are the financial impacts on retirees, workers, small businesses and taxpayers of the potential failure of numerous pension plans guaranteed by the federal government.
Brown has vetted a potential solution with actuarial experts, but he says he's open to compromise.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
