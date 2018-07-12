Ali Center hosting Muslim festival, discussion about Ali

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Muhammad Ali Center is hosting a Muslim film festival and a panel discussion on the world-famous boxer's relevance to the Islamic community.
The events are in conjunction with a new temporary exhibit, "America to Zanzibar: Muslim Cultures Near and Far."
The film festival is Saturday and features four films: "On a Wing and a Prayer: An American Muslim Learns to Fly," ''Allah Made Me Funny: The Movie," ''Prince Among Slaves," and "Islamic Art: Mirror into the Invisible World."
On July 22, the center is hosting the panel discussion with local Islamic leaders about Ali.
Both events are free and open to the public.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
