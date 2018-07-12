DNA tests link remains to teen who went missing in 1974

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - DNA tests have confirmed that remains found in an unmarked grave in Cleveland belong to a 17-year-old girl who went missing 44 years ago.
The Akron Beacon Journal reports investigators identified the remains as belonging to Linda Pagano, who disappeared in 1974.
Police previously said the girl had an argument with her stepfather after coming home late from a concert, and he threw her out of their Akron home.
She was eventually identified after internet users helped Officer Jeff Smith make the missing link between the remains of a young woman who had been shot in the head.
Smith, who works on missing persons cases, says he was happy to finally give Pagano's family some answers.
Pagano's siblings say they plan to hold a funeral service.
Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
This week, Cincinnati will launch new technology to provide critical information to first responders when calls are made from cell phones and landlines following the tragic death of Kyle Plush.Full Story >
This week, Cincinnati will launch new technology to provide critical information to first responders when calls are made from cell phones and landlines following the tragic death of Kyle Plush.Full Story >
An escape room just for kids and their families is now open right here in the Tri-State.Full Story >
An escape room just for kids and their families is now open right here in the Tri-State.Full Story >
Some Kentuckians will now have an easier path to southeast Indiana.Full Story >
Some Kentuckians will now have an easier path to southeast Indiana.Full Story >
A 15-year-old girl has died from injuries she suffered in a motorcycle crash that also killed her uncle.Full Story >
A 15-year-old girl has died from injuries she suffered in a motorcycle crash that also killed her uncle.Full Story >
Porn star Stormy Daniels has been arrested at a Columbus strip club on a charge of letting patrons touch her, her lawyer said in a series of tweets overnight.Full Story >
Porn star Stormy Daniels has been arrested at a Columbus strip club on a charge of letting patrons touch her, her lawyer said in a series of tweets overnight.Full Story >