Lawyer: Stormy Daniels arrested at Ohio strip club

By CATHERINE LUCEY and MICHAEL BALSAMO
Associated Press
Stormy Daniels' lawyer says the porn actress has been arrested at an Ohio strip club and is accused of letting patrons touch her, which is a violation of a state law.
Michael Avenatti tells The Associated Press on Thursday that Daniels was taken into custody during a show in Columbus, Ohio.
Avenatti says during the performance, some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way.
An Ohio law prohibits anyone who isn't a family member to touch a nude or semi-nude dancer.
Avenatti called the arrest a "complete set up." He says she was arrested inside the club.
A Columbus police spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
A person who answered the phone at Sirens, the strip club where Daniels performed, declined to comment.
