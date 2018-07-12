FBI agent clashes with GOP at hearing on Russia probe

Financial disclosure forms show the Supreme Court nominee racked up tens of thousands of dollars of credit card debt to buy Washington Nationals tickets for himself and friends.

Financial disclosure forms show the Supreme Court nominee racked up tens of thousands of dollars of credit card debt to buy Washington Nationals tickets for himself and friends.

The labor union at South Korea's largest auto company said in a statement that if President Donald Trump goes ahead with imposing 25 percent auto tariffs, it will jeopardize some 20,000 jobs at a Hyundai factory in Alabama. (Source: AP)

The labor union at South Korea's largest auto company said in a statement that if President Donald Trump goes ahead with imposing 25 percent auto tariffs, it will jeopardize some 20,000 jobs at a Hyundai factory in Alabama. (Source: AP)

Republicans batted down Democratic proposals that undercut the administration's "zero tolerance" policy of prosecuting and detaining migrants caught entering the U.S.

Republicans batted down Democratic proposals that undercut the administration's "zero tolerance" policy of prosecuting and detaining migrants caught entering the U.S.

(Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP). People hold a rally outside the Federal Courthouse in Bridgeport, Conn. on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. Lawyers for two immigrant children detained in Connecticut after being separated from their parents ...

(Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP). People hold a rally outside the Federal Courthouse in Bridgeport, Conn. on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. Lawyers for two immigrant children detained in Connecticut after being separated from their parents ...

Trump has taken an aggressive tone during the NATO summit, questioning the value of an alliance that has defined decades of American foreign policy, torching an ally and proposing a massive increase in European defense spending.

Trump has taken an aggressive tone during the NATO summit, questioning the value of an alliance that has defined decades of American foreign policy, torching an ally and proposing a massive increase in European defense spending.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/pool). U.S. President Donald Trump takes his seat as he attends the multilateral meeting of the North Atlantic Council, Wednesday, July 11, 2018 in Brussels, Belgium.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/pool). U.S. President Donald Trump takes his seat as he attends the multilateral meeting of the North Atlantic Council, Wednesday, July 11, 2018 in Brussels, Belgium.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this June 27, 2018, file photo, Peter Strzok, the FBI agent facing criticism following a series of anti-Trump text messages, walks to gives a deposition before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hil...

By ERIC TUCKER and MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - An embattled FBI agent whose anti-Trump text messages exposed the Justice Department to claims of institutional bias launched a vigorous defense Thursday at an extraordinary congressional hearing that devolved into shouting matches, finger-pointing and veiled references to personal transgressions.

Peter Strzok testified publicly for the first time since being removed from special counsel Robert Mueller's team following the discovery of the texts last year. He said the communications with an FBI lawyer in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election reflected purely personal opinions that he never once acted on, though he did acknowledge being dismayed during the campaign by the Republican candidate's behavior.

"At no time, in any of those texts, did those personal beliefs ever enter into the realm of any action I took," Strzok told lawmakers.

In breaking his silence at a daylong hearing, Strzok came face-to-face with Republicans who angrily argued that the texts had tainted two hugely consequential FBI probes he had helped steer: inquiries into Hillary Clinton's email use and possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.

"Agent Strzok had Hillary Clinton winning the White House before he finished investigating her," said Rep. Trey Gowdy, Republican chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. "Agent Strzok had Donald Trump impeached before he even started investigating him. That is bias."

Republican Rep. Darrell Issa made Strzok read his texts aloud, including some with profane language. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte asked the audience to imagine being investigated by an agent who "hated you" and "disparaged you in all manner of ways."

"Would anyone sitting here today believe that this was an acceptable state of affairs, particularly at an agency whose motto is 'Fidelity, Bravery and Integrity'? I think not," Goodlatte said.

Strzok repeatedly insisted the texts, including ones in which he called Trump a "disaster" and said "We'll stop" a Trump candidacy, did not reflect political bias and had not infected his work.

He said the Trump investigation originated not out of personal animus but rather from concern that Russia was meddling in the election, including what he said were allegations of "extraordinary significance" of a Russian offer of assistance to a Trump campaign member.

He made clear his exasperation at being the focus of a hearing when Russian election interference had successfully sowed discord in America.

"I have the utmost respect for Congress's oversight role, but I truly believe that today's hearing is just another victory notch in Putin's belt and another milestone in our enemies' campaign to tear America apart," Strzok said.

The hearing reflected a little-discussed reality of public service: Law enforcement agents and other government workers are permitted to espouse political views but are expected to keep them separate from their work. Strzok said he was not alone in holding political opinions, noting that colleagues in 2016 supported both Clinton and Trump but did not reflect those views on the job.

He insisted that separation was possible. "What I am telling you is I and the other men and women of the FBI, every day take our personal beliefs, and set those aside in vigorous pursuit of the truth - wherever it lies, whatever it is."

To which Rep. Ted Poe, R-Texas, responded, "And I don't believe you."

Strzok said under aggressive questioning that a much-discussed August 2016 text in which he vowed "we'll stop" a Trump candidacy followed Trump's denigration of the family of a dead U.S. service member. He said the late-night, off-the-cuff text reflected his belief that Americans would not stomach such "horrible, disgusting behavior" by the presidential candidate.

But, he added in a raised voice and emphatic tone: "It was in no way - unequivocally - any suggestion that me, the FBI, would take any action whatsoever to improperly impact the electoral process for any candidate. So, I take great offense, and I take great disagreement to your assertion of what that was or wasn't."

Plus, he said, both the Clinton and Russia investigations were handled by large teams that "would not tolerate any improper behavior in me anymore than I would tolerate it in them.

"That is who we are as the FBI," Strzok said in an animated riff that drew Democratic applause. "And the suggestion that I, in some dark chamber somewhere in the FBI, would somehow cast aside all of these procedures, all of these safeguards and somehow be able to do this is astounding to me. It simply couldn't happen."

The hearing exposed clear partisan divides in the House judiciary and oversight committees, as Democrats accused Republicans of trying to divert attention from Trump's ties to Russia through an excessive focus on Strzok. Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee said he would give Strzok a Purple Heart if he could. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-New Jersey, said, "I have never seen my colleagues so out of control, so angry."

But Republicans eager to undermine Mueller's investigation berated Strzok, citing the texts as evidence of partisan bias within a law enforcement agency supposed to steer clear of politics. An inspector general report blamed Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page for creating an appearance of impropriety through their texts but found that the outcome of the Clinton investigation wasn't tainted by bias.

At one point, Rep. Louis Gohmert, a Texas Republican, invoked Strzok's personal life by alluding to the fact the texts were exchanged while he and Page were in a relationship. Gohmert speculated about whether he looked "so innocent" when he looked into his wife's eyes and lied about the affair.

The comments sparked immediate objections from Democrats, who called them outrageous, and Strzok was livid. He told Gohmert the fact that he would say that to him "shows more what you stand for" than anything else. Gohmert tried to shout over him and the committee chairman vainly tried to restore order.

The hearing was punctuated by chaos and yelling as Goodlatte said Strzok needed to answer Republicans' questions and suggested they might recess the hearing and hold him in contempt. Democrats objected to Goodlatte's repeated attempts to get Strzok to answer. Goodlatte eventually let the hearing proceed.

In his opening statement, Strzok acknowledged that while his text message criticism was "blunt," it was not directed at one person or party and included jabs not only at Trump but also at Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

He said he was one of the few people in 2016 who knew the details of Russian election interference and its possible connections with the Trump campaign, and that that information could have derailed Trump's election chances. But, he said, "the thought of exposing that information never crossed my mind."

FBI Director Chris Wray says employees who were singled out for criticism by the inspector general have been referred to internal disciplinary officials. Strzok's lawyer said he was escorted from the FBI building last month as the disciplinary process proceeds.

Page is expected to speak to lawmakers at a private meeting Friday.

___

Associated Press writer Chad Day in Washington contributed to this report.

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.