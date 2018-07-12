Stormy Daniels arrested at Ohio strip club, lawyer says - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Stormy Daniels arrested at Ohio strip club, lawyer says

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Stormy Daniels was arrested at a Columbus strip club, her lawyer says. Booking photo: Franklin Municipal Court Stormy Daniels was arrested at a Columbus strip club, her lawyer says. Booking photo: Franklin Municipal Court
Stormy Daniels was arrested at Sirens strip club in Columbus, her lawyer says. (Photo: Sirens Facebook page) Stormy Daniels was arrested at Sirens strip club in Columbus, her lawyer says. (Photo: Sirens Facebook page)
COLUMBUS, OH (FOX19) -

Porn star Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had an affair with President Donald Trump, was arrested at a Columbus strip club on a charge of letting patrons touch her, her lawyer said in a series of tweets overnight.

Ohio's Community Defense Act prohibits anyone who is not a relative to touch a nude or semi-nude dancer.

Daniels was booked into the Franklin County Jail under her real  name of Stephanie Clifford at 4:44 a.m. Thursday, jail officials said.

She was charged with on three counts of illegally operating sexually oriented business – employee knowingly touch any patron, according to online records from Franklin Municipal Court.

She posted a $6,054 bail, was released at 5:29 a.m. and is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment at 9 a.m. Friday.

Michael Avenatti told the Associated Press Daniels was arrested in Sirens Gentleman's Club. He called it a "setup & politically motivated" and it "reeks of desperation."

Daniels is suing President Donald Trump over a hush agreement about an affair she claims she had with him in 2006.

Columbus police confirmed the arrest but said they had additional information. 

They referred questions to a police spokeswoman who has not responded to requests for comment.

No one is answering the phone at Sirens Gentlemen's Club Thursday morning.

The club's Facebook page and Twitter account do not indicate any arrest was made. Their latest posts promote Daniels' scheduled performances this week.

She retweeted their tweet on her account.

