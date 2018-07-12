NASCAR weekend at Kentucky Speedway

A man and a woman are behind bars facing multiple charges after police say that a 5-year-old girl was severely abused, poisoned and driven to drink water from the toilet to survive.Full Story >
A man and a woman are behind bars facing multiple charges after police say that a 5-year-old girl was severely abused, poisoned and driven to drink water from the toilet to survive.Full Story >
Pizza hero John Schnatter, the founder of the Papa John's empire that boasts more than 5,000 stores around the world, has admitted to the use of a racial slur on a conference call this year.Full Story >
Pizza hero John Schnatter, the founder of the Papa John's empire that boasts more than 5,000 stores around the world, has admitted to the use of a racial slur on a conference call this year.Full Story >
The federal government has reopened its investigation into the slaying of Emmett Till, a black teenager whose brutal killing in Mississippi shocked the world more than 60 years ago.Full Story >
The federal government has reopened its investigation into the slaying of Emmett Till, a black teenager whose brutal killing in Mississippi shocked the world more than 60 years ago.Full Story >
A friend who was traveling with the victim said they asked the man for directions when he suddenly jumped up and stabbed the victim in his arm.Full Story >
A friend who was traveling with the victim said they asked the man for directions when he suddenly jumped up and stabbed the victim in his arm.Full Story >
Police say they are investigating the alleged theft but have no leads.Full Story >
Police say they are investigating the alleged theft but have no leads.Full Story >