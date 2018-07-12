NASCAR weekend at Kentucky Speedway - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

NASCAR weekend at Kentucky Speedway

SPARTA, KY (FOX19) -

NASCAR has returned to Kentucky.

Thursday marks the start of race weekend at the Kentucky Speedway in Sparta.

Race cars and campers are expected to arrive this morning ahead of the first race at 7:30 p.m.

See the entire weekend schedule here.

There also will be food, beverages, live entertainment and activities throughout Speedway grounds.

It' s recommended that spectators arrive two hours before race time to allow plenty of time to park, take a shuttle and find seats.

Visit www.kentuckyspeedway.com for details on tickets and other information.

