Rollover crash slows SB I-71 in NKY - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Rollover crash slows SB I-71 in NKY

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Raycom Media/file Raycom Media/file
BOONE CO., KY (FOX19) -

A rollover crash has southbound Interstate 71 down to one lane near the Verona exit, according to Boone County dispatchers.

A camper overturned just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday, they said.

It appears everyone is out of the vehicle, but it was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • FBI agent: My work has never been tainted by political bias

    FBI agent: My work has never been tainted by political bias

    Thursday, July 12 2018 4:04 AM EDT2018-07-12 08:04:08 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 10:29 AM EDT2018-07-12 14:29:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this June 27, 2018, file photo, Peter Strzok, the FBI agent facing criticism following a series of anti-Trump text messages, walks to gives a deposition before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hil...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this June 27, 2018, file photo, Peter Strzok, the FBI agent facing criticism following a series of anti-Trump text messages, walks to gives a deposition before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hil...
    An FBI agent removed from special counsel Robert Mueller's team because of derogatory text messages about President Donald Trump is testifying publicly for the first time.Full Story >
    An FBI agent removed from special counsel Robert Mueller's team because of derogatory text messages about President Donald Trump is testifying publicly for the first time.Full Story >

  • Firefighter killed in gas explosion, fire near Madison

    Firefighter killed in gas explosion, fire near Madison

    Wednesday, July 11 2018 1:40 AM EDT2018-07-11 05:40:21 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 10:27 AM EDT2018-07-12 14:27:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Todd Richmond). A large plume of smoke from a massive fire is seen in Sun Prairie, Wis., Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Witnesses said the fire broke out after a loud boom Tuesday night shook the community. Police blocked off downtown streets from t...(AP Photo/Todd Richmond). A large plume of smoke from a massive fire is seen in Sun Prairie, Wis., Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Witnesses said the fire broke out after a loud boom Tuesday night shook the community. Police blocked off downtown streets from t...

    No deaths were reported, but a police lieutenant said buildings would be searched in the Madison, WI, suburb once the flames were out.

    Full Story >

    No deaths were reported, but a police lieutenant said buildings would be searched in the Madison, WI, suburb once the flames were out.

    Full Story >

  • Exhausted and subdued, reunited families return to Guatemala

    Exhausted and subdued, reunited families return to Guatemala

    Thursday, July 12 2018 12:27 AM EDT2018-07-12 04:27:49 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 10:25 AM EDT2018-07-12 14:25:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Colleen Long). Families separated under President Donald Trump administration’s zero tolerance policy return home to Guatemala City, Guatemala, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, after being deported from the United States. After lining up on the tarmac...(AP Photo/Colleen Long). Families separated under President Donald Trump administration’s zero tolerance policy return home to Guatemala City, Guatemala, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, after being deported from the United States. After lining up on the tarmac...
    Tears, exhaustion, confusion mark handful of families separated at US border and reunited for trip home of Guatemala.Full Story >
    Tears, exhaustion, confusion mark handful of families separated at US border and reunited for trip home of Guatemala.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly