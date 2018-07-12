Puppy rescued from sewer drain in Ballantyne - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Puppy rescued from sewer drain in Ballantyne

Credit: Charlotte Fire Department Credit: Charlotte Fire Department
(Micah Smith | WBTV) (Micah Smith | WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A puppy was rescued and reunited with her family after falling into a sewer drain in Ballantyne Thursday morning. 

Charlotte firefighters said the 5-week-old toy poodle was stuck in a drain on Evergreen Terrace Drive. The puppy, "M.J.," apparently fell six feet down into the hole. 

After nearly two-hours, firefighters pulled the puppy out of the drain. 

Crews ripped up a portion of a road to rescue the puppy. 

The puppy reportedly fell inside a service pipe that services nearby homes. Water was shut off in the area while crews worked to save the dog. 

Officials dug two separate holes in case the puppy ended up further down in the sewage line. Crews created a "Plan B" option to follow the puppy's trail in case she got into the main line, making a way to catch her at the end. 

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

