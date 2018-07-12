Puppy rescued from sewer drain in Ballantyne

A puppy was rescued and reunited with her family after falling into a sewer drain in Ballantyne Thursday morning.

Charlotte firefighters said the 5-week-old toy poodle was stuck in a drain on Evergreen Terrace Drive. The puppy, "M.J.," apparently fell six feet down into the hole.

After nearly two-hours, firefighters pulled the puppy out of the drain.

GREAT NEWS! @CLTWater and @charlottefire rescue toy poodle M.J. from the sewage pipe on Evergreen Terrace Drive in South Charlotte. Her family is so happy to have her back. #WatchWBTV pic.twitter.com/d0F5IBEISz — Micah Smith WBTV (@MicahSmith_TV) July 12, 2018

Crews ripped up a portion of a road to rescue the puppy.

The puppy reportedly fell inside a service pipe that services nearby homes. Water was shut off in the area while crews worked to save the dog.

Officials dug two separate holes in case the puppy ended up further down in the sewage line. Crews created a "Plan B" option to follow the puppy's trail in case she got into the main line, making a way to catch her at the end.

JUST IN: the Charlotte Fire Department just showed me this video of the toy poodle who is stuck in a sewer pipe in South Charlotte. The puppy is 5 weeks old. pic.twitter.com/s0iDdhf47K — Micah Smith WBTV (@MicahSmith_TV) July 12, 2018

