Teen dies from injuries in motorcycle crash that also killed her uncle

Jeffrey Dethlefs and his niece Karissa Peters were killed in an Indiana motorcycle crash. (Provided)

A 15-year-old girl has died from injuries she suffered in a motorcycle crash that also killed her uncle.

Karissa "Krissy" Peters was pronounced dead Tuesday night at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

Her uncle, Jeffrey Dethlefs, 51, died Saturday at the scene of the crash on State Route 252 near little Cedar Road in Franklin County Indiana.

He hit loose gravel and lost control of the motorcycle, authorities have said.

The bike hit an electric fence, ejecting him and the teen, according to Indiana State Police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene,

Krissy suffered a traumatic brain injury and a fractured spine, according to his wife, Shannon Dethlefs.

The couple raised Krissy as their own for several years.

This is the latest heartbreak for the family in recent years.

Jeff Dethlefs' stepdaughter, Amber Rooks, passed away in May 2015.

Police said Michele Schuster drove into Rooks and four other construction workers at a site on Cox Road in West Chester.

Rooks died days later at the hospital.

There is a GoFundMe page in place to help raise money for medical bills and funeral costs.

Jeff Dethlefs' visitation is 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home on Plainfield Road in Evendale.

The funeral will follow there at 1 p.m. Friday.

