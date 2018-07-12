Police chase in Kentucky ends in crash, 2 killed

SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) - A police chase in Kentucky has ended in a crash that killed two people.
Kentucky State Police said in a statement that a Science Hill officer attempted to stop a reckless driver Wednesday on U.S. 27 in Pulaski County, but the vehicle fled so he pursued it. Police say the driver, later identified as 33-year-old Steven O. Vanhook of Eubank, continued speeding along the highway until he struck another vehicle that was being driven by 18-year-old Dylan B. Snow of Kings Mountain, which then hit a vehicle stopped at an intersection.
Police say Vanhook and Snow died in the crash. The driver in the other vehicle, Department of Homeland Security Police Officer Thomas Armstrong, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police say the Science Hill officer wasn't involved in the crash.
