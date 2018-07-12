Firefighters rescue puppy that fell in sewer in NC

The puppy was rescued and returned to its owners Thursday. (Source: WBTV)

CHARLOTTE, NC (RNN) - Workers cheered as a puppy that fell about six feet down a sewer pipe opening Thursday was safely rescued.

The Charlotte Fire Department worked with Charlotte Water staff for about two hours to recover the 5-week-old female toy poodle.

One of the owners told his puppy, "I'm so sorry," when he got her back in his arms. They had only had the dog for a few days, and they expressed their gratitude for everyone who helped.

Crews installed a trench box for them to work, and water was shut off in the area while crews saved the dog, WBTV reported.

They dug two holes, in case the dog ended up further down in the sewage line.

They also prepared a "Plan B" option to follow the puppy's trail in case she got into the main line, so responders could catch her at the other end.

Animal Rescue; 9900 block of Evergreen Terrace Dr; Station 33 area; Puppy fell in sewer pipe approx 6ft down; @CLTWater assisting @charlottefire pic.twitter.com/ZlnhLFFJm4 — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 12, 2018

JUST IN: the Charlotte Fire Department just showed me this video of the toy poodle who is stuck in a sewer pipe in South Charlotte. The puppy is 5 weeks old. pic.twitter.com/s0iDdhf47K — Micah Smith WBTV (@MicahSmith_TV) July 12, 2018

