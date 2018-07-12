Firefighters rescue puppy that fell in sewer in NC - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Firefighters rescue puppy that fell in sewer in NC

CHARLOTTE, NC (RNN) - Workers cheered as a puppy that fell about six feet down a sewer pipe opening Thursday was safely rescued. 

The Charlotte Fire Department worked with Charlotte Water staff for about two hours to recover the 5-week-old female toy poodle. 

One of the owners told his puppy, "I'm so sorry," when he got her back in his arms. They had only had the dog for a few days, and they expressed their gratitude for everyone who helped. 

Crews installed a trench box for them to work, and water was shut off in the area while crews saved the dog, WBTV reported.

They dug two holes, in case the dog ended up further down in the sewage line.

They also prepared a "Plan B" option to follow the puppy's trail in case she got into the main line, so responders could catch her at the other end.

