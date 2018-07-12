Escape room for younger kids, families opens in Tri-State

An escape room just for kids and their families is now open right here in the Tri-State.

Escape Rooms are all the rage in Cincinnati and across the country.

But until now you had to leave the kids at home or bring them to rooms designed for adults.

"Escape Room Junior" recently opened on East Kemper Road in Sharonville with the excitement of an adult escape room captured in a kids version.

Puzzles and adventures are designed for kids ages 8-17 and their parents (but there are puzzles that will test even seasoned escape room veterans).

J.W Wolterman, who also owns Cincinnati Escape Room on Montana Avenue in Westwood, has created a place where kids can have fun learning on adventures requiring them to work together as a team.

They have to think problems through to solve them and overcome challenges to complete puzzles and unlock secrets.

They are rewarded with a score at the end of the adventure to earn bronze, silver or gold medals.

Perfect for friend, family and group excursions, Escape Room Junior also has private and cheerfully decorated party rooms.

For more information or to book your tickets or party, visit their website.

