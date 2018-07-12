Audit: 'Pervasive lack of accountability' in Kentucky courts

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A first-ever audit of the administrative arm of Kentucky's judicial system has found a pervasive lack of accountability and transparency.

Auditor Mike Harmon released the examination of the Administrative Office of the Courts on Thursday. The findings include state officials agreeing to purchase office space for Supreme Court Justice Sam Wright from a company owned by Wright's sons. State officials chose the space despite it being three times more expensive than an alternate option.

Harmon also recommended the Supreme Court meet in public to conduct administrative business. But Administrative Office of the Courts Director Laurie Dudgeon said the court must have discretion to meet confidentially about administrative matters.

The AOC agreed with many of the audit's recommendations. Dudgeon called the audit "one of the most valuable exercises" undertaken during her term as director.

