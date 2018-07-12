Price Hill Branch Library to relocate to recreation center

The Price Hill Branch Library will temporarily move to the Price Hill Recreation Cetner. (The Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County)

The Price Hill Branch Library will relocate to the Price Hill Recreation Center at 959 Hawthorne Ave. on Monday, according to a press release.

The relocation will last through Aug. 31.

The Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County closed the Price Hill branch at 3215 Warsaw Ave. on July 3 due to ceiling damage. There is no timetable for repairs as maintenance workers continue to assess the damage.

The temporary location will be staffed during recreation center hours from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. The library will continue its storytime and craft offerings for kids and teens.

The recreation center location will be able to handle customer returns and holds; the temporary book return installed at the Price Hill Branch Library will remain for after-hours and weekend returns.

Hamilton County Job and Family Service faxing and afternoon snacks also will be available at the recreation center.

Summer tutoring services remain at the Covedale Branch Library.

Updates on repairs will be posted to CincinnatiLibrary.org. For more information, call the Virtual Information Center at 513-369-6900.

