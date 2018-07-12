Man with the world's longest fingernails gets them cut

The nails on his left hand had a combined length of over 31 feet. (Source: Ripley Entertainment Inc.)

NEW YORK (RNN) – After 66 years of growing them, the man with the world’s longest fingernails now has a free hand to work with.

Shridhar Chillal from Pune, India, who holds the Guinness World Record for the “Longest fingernails on a single hand - ever,” had them cut off this week at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! in Times Square.

At a combined length of over 31 feet, his nails were about as long as a London double-decker bus or as high as a three-story building.

The end of an era. After 66 years of growth, watch record-breaker Shridhar Chillal from India cut off his enormous fingernails - which will now go on display at @Ripleys in New York https://t.co/uoEv6gHF10 — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) July 11, 2018

Nails that long have had quite an impact on Chillal’s life. They were extremely fragile and he had to take care when sleeping.

"I can’t move much, so every half an hour or so I wake up and move my hand to the other side of the bed," he told Guinness in 2015.

The 82-year-old Chillal started growing his nails in 1952, when he was 14.

