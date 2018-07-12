Pelosi says Jordan should have known about wrestlers' abuse

WASHINGTON (AP) - House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi says a Republican congressman from Ohio should have known about allegations that college wrestlers he coached were abused by their team doctor two decades ago.
Rep. Jim Jordan was an assistant coach at Ohio State University from 1987 to 1995. Some former wrestlers have said Jordan knew about allegations they were inappropriately groped by the doctor. Jordan denies that.
Pelosi says Jordan has a history of saying people "should known this, should have known that." It's an apparent reference to Jordan's aggressive role in several prominent House investigations.
Pelosi says, "By his own standard, he should have known."
She says Jordan should cooperate with Ohio State's investigation of the allegations "rather than deny and dismiss them."
Jordan has said he'll cooperate.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Porn star Stormy Daniels has been arrested at a Columbus strip club on a charge of letting patrons touch her, her lawyer said in a series of tweets overnight.Full Story >
Porn star Stormy Daniels has been arrested at a Columbus strip club on a charge of letting patrons touch her, her lawyer said in a series of tweets overnight.Full Story >
One school district's decision to allow staff members to voluntarily be armed is not sitting well with everyone as a group of parents are taking a clear stand against the idea.Full Story >
One school district's decision to allow staff members to voluntarily be armed is not sitting well with everyone as a group of parents are taking a clear stand against the idea.Full Story >
Fans of Fiona can get a hippopotamus for Christmas in July by buying a ticket package to the July 25 Florence Freedom game.Full Story >
Fans of Fiona can get a hippopotamus for Christmas in July by buying a ticket package to the July 25 Florence Freedom game.Full Story >
An escape room just for kids and their families is now open right here in the Tri-State.Full Story >
An escape room just for kids and their families is now open right here in the Tri-State.Full Story >
Some Kentuckians will now have an easier path to southeast Indiana.Full Story >
Some Kentuckians will now have an easier path to southeast Indiana.Full Story >