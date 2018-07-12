Lake Erie forecast is for smaller, significant algae bloom

By JOHN SEEWER
Associated Press
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Researchers are forecasting another significant algae bloom on western Lake Erie this summer, but say it will be smaller than last year.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and research partners issued their annual algae forecast Thursday for the shallowest of the Great Lakes.
Scientists expect the bloom will be much smaller than the largest blooms that formed in 2011 and 2015 and stretched far across the western and central areas of the lake.
Algae blooms on lakes are becoming an increasing concern nationwide, but Lake Erie has been hit particularly hard over the past decade.
The sometimes toxic blooms are a threat to drinking water and wildlife.
Ohio's governor announced this week plans to increase regulations on farmers to reduce the fertilizer runoff that feeds the toxic algae.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Porn star Stormy Daniels has been arrested at a Columbus strip club on a charge of letting patrons touch her, her lawyer said in a series of tweets overnight.Full Story >
Porn star Stormy Daniels has been arrested at a Columbus strip club on a charge of letting patrons touch her, her lawyer said in a series of tweets overnight.Full Story >
One school district's decision to allow staff members to voluntarily be armed is not sitting well with everyone as a group of parents are taking a clear stand against the idea.Full Story >
One school district's decision to allow staff members to voluntarily be armed is not sitting well with everyone as a group of parents are taking a clear stand against the idea.Full Story >
Fans of Fiona can get a hippopotamus for Christmas in July by buying a ticket package to the July 25 Florence Freedom game.Full Story >
Fans of Fiona can get a hippopotamus for Christmas in July by buying a ticket package to the July 25 Florence Freedom game.Full Story >
An escape room just for kids and their families is now open right here in the Tri-State.Full Story >
An escape room just for kids and their families is now open right here in the Tri-State.Full Story >
Some Kentuckians will now have an easier path to southeast Indiana.Full Story >
Some Kentuckians will now have an easier path to southeast Indiana.Full Story >