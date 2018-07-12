Get your hippopotamus for Christmas in July

The Florence Freedom is offering a special Fiona-inspired promotion for its Christmas in July game. (Florence Freedom)

Fans of Fiona can get a hippopotamus for Christmas in July by buying a ticket package to the July 25 Florence Freedom game.

The reigning Frontier League West Division champions play the Normal Cornbelters on July 25 at UC Health Stadium in Florence.

Through a partnership between the Freedom and the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, fans can grab a Fiona the Hippopotamus Snow Globe ahead of the holiday season during the Freedom's Christmas in July game promotion.

Ticket package options include:

Single Game Fiona Pack: One reserved ticket to July 25 + Snow Globe: $16

Family Fiona Pack: Four reserved tickets to July 25 + 2 Snow Globes: $50

Stocking Stuffer Fiona Pack: 12 undated ticket vouchers good to be used in any fashion + 4 Snow Globes: $120

The Freedom plan to make a donation to the Zoo for every ticket package sold. The team will also wear custom Fiona jerseys July 25. The jerseys will be auctioned off the crowd.

For more information or to order tickets, call 859-594-4487.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.