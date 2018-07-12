Vacation Express brings new, non-stop flight to Los Cabos

Vacation Express announced non-stop flights from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport (CVG) to Los Cabos International Airport (SJD) for the 2019 travel season.

This is the first time Vacation Express has offered non-stop flights to Los Cabos.

“Los Cabos becomes the 6th destination served by Vacation Express, and makes CVG the only airport in the region offering nonstop service to Mexico’s west coast,” Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, said in a news release. “We’re thrilled that local travelers will have a brand new destination to experience and look forward to launching it next spring.”

Flights to Los Cabos will depart weekly on Sundays for 6 nights from May 26, 2019 through July 28, 2019.

Tickets are available now.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.