Former Oxford taxi driver sentenced to five years for sexual battery

The former driver of an Oxford taxi service was sentenced to five years in prison for sexually assaulting two Miami University students.

The driver of Sherman's Safe Ride, Sherman Jackson II, will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Oxford police said Jackson picked up two 21-year-old student's in December 2017. Both of the women said they were sexually assaulted in the taxi by the 38-year-old.

"We were extremely scared when we saw it because we know so many people including ourselves who use a taxi on the weekend, it's scary to think it could have been any of us or any of our friends," said Kimia Cardan, a Miami University student.

