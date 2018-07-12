FC Cincinnati's Ledesma tabbed player of the month

FC Cincinnati star midfielder Emmanuel Ledesma was named the United Soccer League’s Player of the Month after scoring four goals and adding one assist in the month of June

In six league games last month, Ledesma created 16 scoring chances and led FCC to a 4-0-2 record.

Ledesma is also a candidate for the league MVP award after being named to the USL midseason MVP list.

FC Cincinnati will plays its next seven games at home, including the international friendly against Espanyol, beginning this Saturday when they host USL opponent Tampa Bay at 7:30 p.m. at Nippert Stadium.

