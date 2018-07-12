Officials: Construction worker dead after electrical incident in Butler County

A construction worker died Thursday after an electrical incident in Butler County, fire officials said.

A crew building a home at 390 Gates Road was setting trusses when a crane somehow got into electric wires, said Chief Dennis Conrad, with the Reily Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Conrad said the crane was remote controlled.

He said the male victim was found on the ground.

The coroner was called to the scene. Butler County deputies and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.

