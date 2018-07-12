Federal prosecutors to focus on synthetic opioids

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Attorney General Jeff Sessions says federal prosecutors in eight states will pursue even seemingly small synthetic opioid cases in hopes of reducing the supply of the drugs in areas with high overdose death rates.
Sessions announced the new program Thursday in New Hampshire, which President Donald Trump has called a "drug-infested den." Under Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge, 10 districts in eight states will choose one county in which to prosecute every case involving the sale of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids regardless of the quantity involved.
Besides New Hampshire, the program will provide a new assistant U.S. attorney to districts in California, Kentucky, Maine, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. Sessions said it is modeled on a successful effort in Manatee County, Florida.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A pedestrian was seriously injured after a piece of machinery fell from a passing truck Thursday.Full Story >
A pedestrian was seriously injured after a piece of machinery fell from a passing truck Thursday.Full Story >
The Union Township Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing man last seen on Wednesday.Full Story >
The Union Township Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing man last seen on Wednesday.Full Story >
If you live near one of the many rivers that run through the Tri-State, Mayflies may be bugging you.Full Story >
If you live near one of the many rivers that run through the Tri-State, Mayflies may be bugging you.Full Story >
This week, Cincinnati will launch new technology to provide critical information to first responders when calls are made from cell phones and landlines following the tragic death of Kyle Plush.Full Story >
This week, Cincinnati will launch new technology to provide critical information to first responders when calls are made from cell phones and landlines following the tragic death of Kyle Plush.Full Story >
A construction worker died Thursday after an electrical incident in Butler County, fire officials said.Full Story >
A construction worker died Thursday after an electrical incident in Butler County, fire officials said.Full Story >