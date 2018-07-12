Police seek to locate missing Union Twp. man

The Union Township Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing man last seen on Wednesday.

Robert Simon, 55, was last seen leaving a location in Norwood around 3 p.m. on July 11.

At the time he was wearing blue jeans and a gray polo shirt.

Simon may be operating a 2007 GMC Sierra truck with Ohio License number 076YVN.

If you have any information on Simon's whereabouts, contact the Union Township Police Department at 513-752-1230.

