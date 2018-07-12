Woman hospitalized with serious injuries after machinery falls from passing truck

A pedestrian was seriously injured after a piece of machinery fell from a passing truck Thursday.

It happened near Zula and Overlook avenues around 4 p.m.

Authorities say a female victim suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries after a more-than 500 lb. part from a Bobcat fell onto her.

She is being treated at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

