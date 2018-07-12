Fire officials: Construction worker electrocuted; dies

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a man working at the construction site for a new home has been electrocuted and died in southwestern Ohio.

Fire Chief Dennis Conrad with the Reily Township Volunteer Fire Department says the man was framing a new house and a crane was being used to set trusses. Conrad said the crane touched a power line around 11:30 a.m.

Conrad says the crane was controlled remotely. The worker was found on the ground.

He was transported by medical helicopter to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities didn't immediately release the man's name.

Conrad says the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

The Butler County township is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northwest of Cincinnati.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.