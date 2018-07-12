Kentucky attorney general files 7th opioid lawsuit

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's Democratic attorney general has sued a St. Louis-based pharmaceutical manufacturer for misrepresenting the addictive nature of their opioid-based drugs.
Andy Beshear's lawsuit against Mallinckrodt is the seventh lawsuit he has filed against opioid manufacturers and distributors. Beshear said the company claimed long-term opioid use would help people stay in the workplace, enjoy interaction with family and friends and remain a member of society.
But Beshear said the company did not tell people how addictive opioids can be. He said the company shipped enough opioid doses to "cause the addiction of every man, woman and child in Kentucky."
A representative of Mallinckrodt did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A two-car crash closed Columbia Parkway between Taft and Delta on Thursday.Full Story >
A two-car crash closed Columbia Parkway between Taft and Delta on Thursday.Full Story >
Miss out on the Pay Your Age Day promotion at Build-A-Bear Workshop? You’re not alone, and you may be in luck.Full Story >
Miss out on the Pay Your Age Day promotion at Build-A-Bear Workshop? You’re not alone, and you may be in luck.Full Story >
A pedestrian was seriously injured after a piece of machinery fell from a passing truck Thursday.Full Story >
A pedestrian was seriously injured after a piece of machinery fell from a passing truck Thursday.Full Story >
The Union Township Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing man last seen on Wednesday.Full Story >
The Union Township Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing man last seen on Wednesday.Full Story >
If you live near one of the many rivers that run through the Tri-State, Mayflies may be bugging you.Full Story >
If you live near one of the many rivers that run through the Tri-State, Mayflies may be bugging you.Full Story >