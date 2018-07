A two-car crash has closed Columbia Parkway between Taft and Delta in both directions.

Police say drivers should expect the closure to last through Thursday evening's rush hour.

FOX19 will continue to update this story.

Columbia Parkway is closed between Taft and Delta due to an entrapment auto accident. Expect this closure to last through the remainder of rush hour. pic.twitter.com/Mi5DdPLHXN — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) July 12, 2018

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.